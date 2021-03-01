Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aytu BioScience (AYTU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) recently:

2/24/2021 – Aytu BioScience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/22/2021 – Aytu BioScience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Aytu BioScience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2021 – Aytu BioScience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Aytu BioScience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – Aytu BioScience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU opened at $7.67 on Monday. Aytu BioScience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aytu BioScience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aytu BioScience during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

