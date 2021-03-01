Analysts Set TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) PT at $40.50

Shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 10,143.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,315,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,440 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,301,000 after purchasing an additional 558,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 63.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,062,000 after purchasing an additional 502,548 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 23.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,957,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,069,000 after purchasing an additional 373,162 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 334,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

TC PipeLines stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. 125,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,658. TC PipeLines has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

