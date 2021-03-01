Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Price Target at $12.17

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.