Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $34.89

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

