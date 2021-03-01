Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) PT at $27.78

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NOMD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 1,501,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Seeyond increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 308.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

