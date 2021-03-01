Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price at $2.75

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.92.

Several research firms have commented on KELTF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

KELTF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 42,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

