Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €91.20

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.20 ($107.29).
HEN3 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.
FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €81.58 ($95.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,977 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.62.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.20 ($107.29).
A number of research firms have recently commented on HEN3. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of HEN3 stock traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €81.58 ($95.98). The stock had a trading volume of 561,977 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.62. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.
Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.