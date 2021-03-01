Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €91.20

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €91.20 ($107.29).

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.94 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €81.58 ($95.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,977 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €88.62.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.