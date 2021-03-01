Analysts Set GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Price Target at $11.94

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.94.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

GameStop stock traded down $6.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.74. 90,842,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,984,652. GameStop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

