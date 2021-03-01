Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.48 Million

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post sales of $424.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $439.20 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAN. Stephens downgraded The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AAN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 6,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

