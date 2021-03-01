Analysts Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.48 Million

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post sales of $424.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $389.70 million to $439.20 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.
On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Aaron’s.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE AAN traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 6,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,521. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.24.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.
