Analysts Expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPL will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPL.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. PPL has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

