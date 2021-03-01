Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report sales of $61.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.50 million and the lowest is $60.61 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $25.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $192.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.82 million to $193.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $370.06 million, with estimates ranging from $345.65 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $196,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $479,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $26,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG stock traded up $5.26 on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.00 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

