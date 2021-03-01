Analysts Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.30). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

GMDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,548,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 914,990 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,052,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,746 shares during the last quarter.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. Gamida Cell has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

