Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). fuboTV reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

