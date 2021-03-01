Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

