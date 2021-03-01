Analysts Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.33, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $262.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,283,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,565,000 after buying an additional 133,573 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.