Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 487.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.17. 1,312,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,685. The company has a market capitalization of $970.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

In other news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.