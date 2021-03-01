Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.19% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 441.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after purchasing an additional 252,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,685.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $130.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $141.00.

