Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

