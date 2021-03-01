AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $8.97 on Monday, hitting $318.74. 6,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.66 and a 200-day moving average of $263.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

