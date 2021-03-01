AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,268 shares during the period. V.F. makes up 4.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.35% of V.F. worth $117,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Shares of VFC traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. 20,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,487. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -608.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

