AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 17,721 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,949,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 99,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 81,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,814. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

