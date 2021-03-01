AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 174,552 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,552 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $106.13. 52,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.97 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

