AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,736,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.19. 456,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,281,477. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

