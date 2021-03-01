AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,224,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $32.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,068.94. 28,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,948.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,717.93. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

