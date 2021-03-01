AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.00 on Monday, hitting $212.36. 9,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.08. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

