AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 182,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,386,000 after purchasing an additional 354,850 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,297,000.

IEFA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.33. 16,710,747 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

