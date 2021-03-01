Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $334.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.42. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

