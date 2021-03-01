American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $296.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $307.00 to $296.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.64.

NYSE AMT opened at $216.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day moving average is $234.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

