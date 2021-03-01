American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $324.00 by Analysts at Cowen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price cut by Cowen from $334.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMT. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.64.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $216.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

