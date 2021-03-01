American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $84.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.90 million. American Public Education posted sales of $74.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $319.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.18 million to $320.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $417.15 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $479.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APEI stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 1,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.