American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 381.0% from the January 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,939,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 293,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,905. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.
About American Cannabis
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.