American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Update

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 381.0% from the January 28th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,939,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMJ traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 293,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,905. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

