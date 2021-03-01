Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.18-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of AMRC traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.60. 412,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,291. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,859,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 25,859 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,163,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,757,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 696,010 shares of company stock valued at $38,289,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

