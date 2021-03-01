Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) (AMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) (ASX:AMO) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambertech Limited (AMO.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.