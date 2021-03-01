Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.52. 74,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,939. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

