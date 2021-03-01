Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Raised to $56.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASGTF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial raised Altus Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.58.

ASGTF stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

