Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 844,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $34,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,097,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

