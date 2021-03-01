Altman Advisors Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,391,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,541 shares of company stock worth $32,445,413 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $399.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.19. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

