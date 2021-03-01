Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Altman Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.