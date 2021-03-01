Altman Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $550.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.30 and a 200 day moving average of $530.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

