Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $544.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $241.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

