Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 18,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,044.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,938.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,711.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

