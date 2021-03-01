Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,463,950,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

GOOGL stock traded up $37.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,059.63. 30,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,938.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,711.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

