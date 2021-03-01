Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 69,360 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $38,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

LSXMA stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

