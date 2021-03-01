Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,272 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $39,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

