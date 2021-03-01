Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 400,654 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,654 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.75% of Blue Bird worth $33,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 106,715 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 10,174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

BLBD opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

