Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $37.68 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $121.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average is $117.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

