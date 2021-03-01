Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 15,758 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $41,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $373.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.37 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.63.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

