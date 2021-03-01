Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 60,417 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $34,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 487,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 162,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 268,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $62,647.75. Insiders sold a total of 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443 in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

