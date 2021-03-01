Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel makes up about 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $15,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,294,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $252.19 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.44.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.42.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold a total of 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.