Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $66.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,793 shares of company stock worth $979,892. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 985.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

